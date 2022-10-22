IT LOOKS like Caerphilly county borough is the place to be if you like fish and chips, with two Gwent chippies from the area named among the best in the UK.

Ship Deck in Trethomas and Fish Kitchen 1854 in nearby Maseycwmmer have both been named finalists for takeaway of the year in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Outside Ship Deck (Image: Pure Agency)

Ryan Hughes, owner of Ship Deck, said: “We opened in 2019 but I have been in the fish and chip industry since I was 15.

“We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat, tears and passion into this.

Ryan has been involved in the fish and chip industry since he was 15 picture: Ryan Hughes (Image: Ryan Hughes)

“I won young fish frier of the year in 2016, this made me want to open my own shop.

“The owner of Fish Kitchen is a good friend of mine; we work quite closely together – it’s great that we have both been nominated.

“It’s nice to have some good news about fish and chips because recently there has been a lot of bad publicity with price increases and the problems with the availability of cod.”

Ryan behind the counter picture: Ryan Hughes (Image: Ryan Hughes)

In a post on their Facebook page Fish Kitchen 1854 said they were "absolutely over the moon".

"We are now officially recognised as one of the top 20 fish and chip shops in the UK and also one of the top two fish and chip shops in Wales!

"Congratulations also goes to our close friends at Ship Deck as the other shop in top 20!

"For us to be both from Caerphilly County Borough Council representing Wales is a fantastic achievement for us both!

"Now the judging goes up a level and fingers crossed we can do our local community, customers and Wales proud!"

Outside Fish Kitchen 1854 picture: Pure Agency (Image: Pure Agency)

The 20 finalists were selected following a judging process of the top 40 fish and chip takeaways, which were announced last month.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) said: “We received such a high standard of applications this year, for this category in particular, making it a very difficult yet rewarding judging process.

“The top 20 really demonstrate a strong commitment to the fish and chip industry and to the British public, so we’re thrilled to see so many shortlisted from across the country.

“Congratulations to everyone involved, this is a massive achievement in itself.”

The finalists will have to wait until February 28 to find out who takes the trophy, the winner will be announced at The National Fish and Chip Awards hosted by the (NFFF).