A CAERPHILLY dad has been left with life-changing injuries, meaning he will never be able to hold his new baby in his arms, after a motorbike accident.

Drew Stoodley was taking part in a motorbike race on Anglesey on Sunday, September 18, when he was in a crash that would change his life forever.

Going round a corner at between 50 and 60mph, the bike suddenly went over and Mr Stoodley was tipped over it - before the bike landed on him.

“You know it’s serious when the hospital staff say 'oh my, you’ve done a job there'," he said.

“My elbow was in five or six pieces and the surgeon said he didn’t bother counting the bone near my bicep which was between 16-20 pieces.

Drew and his daughter Piper picture: Drew Stoodley (Image: Drew Stoodley)

“I lost so much bone when I crashed on the track, my bones came through my skin, and there was some left on the track. The doctors had to pull some out when they did the first surgery."

Mr Stoodley and his partner Nicole Jackson are already parents to three-year-old Piper, and Ms Jackson is currently pregnant with their second child.

But now the keen racer - who was initially told he would lose his arm - has now been told he will never be able to use his right arm for anything other than brushing his teeth.

Drew with his partner Nicole and daughter Piper in hospital picture: Drew Stoodley (Image: Drew Stoodley)

“You start running everyday life through your head," he said. "I will never be able to push the two girls at the same time.

“I can’t go out for a walk with the girls at the same time in case one of them falls over.

“We have a baby on the way - I won’t be able to hold her in my right arm.

“My glass is always half full but that really kicked me in the teeth."

He is now facing a long road to recovery, and the family have set up a gofundme page to help him leave hospital and for a bed to be put downstairs for him.

Drew racing in the number 18 picture: Drew Stoodley (Image: Drew Stoodley)

“I don’t want Nicole pushing me around in a wheelchair when she’s six or seven months pregnant," he said.

“Where we live in Caerphilly it’s all hills – if she loses her footing, she could harm the baby, or I’ll go rolling down the road with no way of stopping myself.”

Ms Jackson said her partner's accident had taken a heavy toll on her, too.

“I am supposed to be working but I can’t focus," she said.

“I’m going on maternity pay in January and he’s on statutory pay for God knows how long.

Drew's arm picture: Drew Stoodley (Image: Drew Stoodley)

“That compounds the stress of not having enough money.”

You can visit the gofundmepage here.