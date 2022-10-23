A POPULAR food delivery business has opened a second location in Cwmbran.

Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran opened next to the What! store in Llantarnam Road with a soft launch last Wednesday.

This is the second location for owners Jordan Phillips and Barry Fallon, who previously opened in a converted shopping container in Rogerstone.

Just like the first branch, the new location is also in a converted shipping container.

In August The Argus reported that Tin Can were planning to open a second delivery service in Cwmbran.

Head chef Channing and chef de Partie Nicole picture: Jordan Phillips (Image: Jordan Phillips)

Owner Mr Phillips said: “I am ecstatic that it is finally open.

“A lot of hard work went into it, myself and my business partners have been working around the clock to get it done and it all fell into place at the right time,

“Last weekend was busy; people are really enthusiastic and it’s done a lot better than what we anticipated.

“People have come to expect restaurant-quality food delivered.”

Chicken Tikka dirty fries picture: Jordan Phillips (Image: Jordan Phillips)

Tin Can is open from 5pm to 10pm Wednesday and Thursday, and 5pm to 10.30pm Friday and Sunday.

Mr Phillips said that in the future they hope to be open seven days a week.

Mr Phillips said: “We wanted to take the Tin Can Kitchen experience in Rogerstone and replicate it elsewhere.

“Next year we may look to incorporate a daytime service in Cwmbran.

Cwmbran's menu picture: Jordan Phillips (Image: Jordan Phillips)

“We have just launched a limited-edition Hallowe'en range which will be available in both kitchens until November 1.

“In the Hallowe'en range there’ll be chicken, a vegetarian, a vegan and a beef variety.”

Both stores have their own ordering system.

In the future Tin Can will look at the possibility of opening another kitchen.

Tin Can started in March 2020, with the original plan to have eight or nine kitchens serving an outside street food court with a bar and seating area.

But the Covid-19 pandemic meant plans had to be adjusted - and instead they opened a food delivery service.