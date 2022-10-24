On Saturday Gwent Police reported via Twitter officers were at the scene of a crash at around 11am in the Thornhill area of Watford Road, Caerphilly.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in the Thornhill area of Caerphilly, at around 11.00am on Saturday 22 October.
“Officers attended, and the collision involved two cars.
“No injuries were reported, and the incident is now closed.”
The collision caused one lane to be closed – road users were told to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
