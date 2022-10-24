A baby remains in hospital after being found ‘unresponsive’ yesterday, Gwent Police confirmed.

The condition of the baby is unknown.

Gwent Police and Welsh Ambulance Service attended an address at Broad Mead Park, Newport, an air ambulance helicopter was also called in.

A police vehicle in Broadmead Park, Newport yesterday picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Yesterday a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency at an address in Broad Mead Park, Newport at around 3.25pm on Sunday 23 October, after a baby was found unresponsive.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the baby was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment.”

An air ambulance was spotted picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The Argus contacted Gwent Police for a further update this morning, a spokesperson said: "There are no further updates to this statement, the baby remains in hospital."

The Argus also asked the police about local rumours a dog may have been involved in the incident.

The force spokesperson said: "no dogs were involved.”