The old railway bridge at Newbridge has been removed as part of plans to transform the railway line between Ebbw Vale and Newport.
The bridge has been removed to accommodate a second track at Newbridge Road over Bridge Street which will be widened.
From Saturday, October 22 the Ebbw Vale railway line has been closed to replace and install the new railway bridge at Newbridge and extend the platform at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations.
The line will reopen on October 30 – during this time Transport for Wales (TfW) will provide a replacement bus service between Ebbw Vale Town and Cardiff Central.
Nicky Stephenson said: “We hope the new bridge will have a positive impact on the town.
“It is part of the local history, it’s the end of an era.”
Work will be done in a series of blockades, Network Rail released when the Ebbw Vale line will be shut.
Planned Ebbw Vale line closures:
22nd-30th October
18th-19th march
25th-26th march
27th may – 11th June
The extensive work is to introduce a new hourly service between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport, two miles of new track will be laid between Aberbeeg and Crosskeys to create a seven-mile passing loop.
The works are funded by Blaenau Gwent Council who received a loan from the Welsh Government to allow the second service, completion is set for late next year.
