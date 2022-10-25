A former Conservative candidate whose car was damaged and egged on Friday night feels the attack was targeted.

Michael Enea's car windscreen wipers were ripped off, the back of the car was keyed, both wing mirrors were torn off and several eggs were thrown over it. Mr Enea ran as the Newport West Conservative candidate in the Welsh Parliamentary election last year.

Damage to Michael Enea's car picture: Michael Enea (Image: Michael Enea)

It is the second time in 18 months that Mr Enea’s home has been targeted – on the day of the election last year the rear of his house was damaged which costed £1,100 to fix.

Mr Enea said: “They went to the lengths of bringing eggs with them – eggs are a sign of dislike when you egg someone’s house or car.

“It feels targeted and indicates it was planned.

The wing mirrors were ripped off picture: Michael Enea (Image: Michael Enea)

“The kids are very unsettled – my son has left for university, but my daughter still lives with me, it is extremely unsettling for her.

“It’s quite deflating.

“It will cost £400-£500 to fix.

“In previous incidents over the last 6 years, I’ve had eggs thrown at my house, nails pushed into my car tires and social media trolls commenting on photos of my children.”

Mr Enea ran as Newport West Conservative candidate in the Welsh Parliamentary election last year (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Enea reported the incident to the police but expressed that the police could not get prints off his car due to the heavy rain.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police sad: “We received a call at about 4.40pm on Saturday 22 October reporting criminal damage to a car and enquiries are ongoing.”