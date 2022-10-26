A mother and daughter partnership have opened a coffee shop in Magor.

Run by daughter Mia Worgan and mum Jessica Worgan, the coffee shop aims to source all their products locally.

Located in The Square, Magor, Mia’s Coffee Co opened on October 10 – the shop is named after Mia.

Outside Mia's Coffee Co picture: Jessica Worgan (Image: Jessica Worgan)

Mia said: “I’m really looking forward to learning how to run my own successful business in this great community.

“Everyone has been really supportive and feeding me lots of local knowledge.

“I’ve only been using local products and independent businesses to supply the coffee shop and I think people appreciate this more.”

Mia inside her new coffee shop picture: Jessica Worgan (Image: Jessica Worgan)

Previously Mia worked at Perrygrove amusement park’s café.

Jessica took over the lease on September 1 and the pair set to work by gutting the building themselves.

Jessica said: “It’s been so busy- we’ve had loads of support off everybody.

“Everyone seems to like what we have here, and all the cakes are handmade.

“We try and source as locally as we can, I don’t mind paying extra money knowing it is going to a local business rather than a big corporate operation.

Home- made delights picture: Jessica Worgan (Image: Jessica Worgan)

“We can’t open the kitchen fully because it is not completed but will be doing home-made soups for lunch.

“We will run it together for the time being, I am teaching her how to run a business and then I will leave her to it.”

Mia’s Coffee Co opening hours:

Monday to Friday 8:30-5

Saturday: 9-4

Sunday: 10-2:30

A glimpse inside picture: Jessica Worgan (Image: Jessica Worgan)

Currently Mia’s Coffee Co are in the process of obtaining an alcohol license and are looking for staff.

Next year Jessica is set open a camping and glamping site in Forest of Dean.