A DRIVER is today thanking her 'guardian angel' after crashing on a dangerous road and landing next to a memorial sign to another crash victim.

A road accident in Blaenavon on Sunday evening saw a car crash next to a 'DAD' memorial sign, the exact spot where an accident took place earlier this year.

The mother of the daughter involved in the crash, who had no serious injuries, got in touch with the family who placed the memorial sign.

The wife of the unanmed victim, whose memorial is labelled ‘DAD’, described him ‘as a guardian angel.’

The memorial refers to an accident that occured on Friday 6 May 2022, near the Racehorse Inn pub.

At this time, the road from Llanelli Hill to Brynmawr in both directions was closed.

Car next to the 'DAD' sign picture: Claire Marie Brewster (Image: Claire Marie Brewster)

The road accident occurred on Blaenafon Road where locals have raised concerns about the turning.

Lisa Jenkins, mother to the girl involved in the crash, said: “She’s still shaken up, a bit bruised and battered.

“She’s ok just a bit quiet- it’s the shock of it.

Upside down car picture: Claire Marie Brewster (Image: Claire Marie Brewster)

“She was coming down the road and thought an animal had come out, she lost control coming round the bend and the car just flipped and flipped.

“I’m just thinking about the what ifs.

"Something needs to be done about this corner."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “No injuries were reported, and the incident is now closed.”

Scene of the crash picture: Claire Marie Brewster (Image: Claire Marie Brewster)

Claire Marie Brewster said: "It’s such a bad corner.

"Reflected Signs are needed."