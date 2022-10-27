A HUSBAND and wife have said they are being forced to close the doors of their business after takings dropped dramatically as a result of construction work on the nearby rail line.

Nicky and Vince Stephenson, who run NuVo Designs Gift Shop in Newbridge, have said their daily takings have dropped by 80 per cent since work began on the Ebbw Vale-Newport rail line.

And now they have said they have taken the difficult decision to close the shop, located at 10B High Street, down.

On Monday The Argus reported that the old railway bridge at Newbridge has been removed as part of the extensive work to introduce a new hourly service between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport, which involves two miles of new track being laid between Aberbeeg and Crosskeys. A seven-mile passing loop will also be created, while platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations will be extended, and a new bridge will be set up at Newbridge.

The old railway bridge at Newbridge has been removed picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

But the work has had a knock-on effect in the town, with transport services diverted and other facilities hit.

Mr and Mrs Stephenson said they had been left with little choice but to close their doors - with the final day to be confirmed.

Nicky and Vince Stephenson in their store picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

The couple first set up their business on Facebook in 2019, and their products proved so popular they opened a physical shop in September 2020.

Mrs Stephenson, from Blackwood said: “The work being carried out in the town has already had a massive effect on us all there, it’s affected our footfall and daily takings by 80 per cent, and honestly, it’s a real struggle at the moment.

“After surviving Covid, we honestly thought we have turned a corner and the future was bright.

“But with the ongoing lack of facilities and transport services, nothing has changed, and the struggle remained constant."

Selection of their personalised items picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

She added that, as with most other businesses, their utility bills had also risen significantly, further piling on the pressure.

“It’s not just us affected by this by any means," she said. "Other traders and the whole community is being affected by this - parking, bus services - it’s all being affected and having an impact.

Christmas items picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

The business will continue online.

Mrs Stephenson said: “We’re emotionally drained and upset as you can imagine.

“We are very proud of what we create and produce, and customers love the fact that each piece is created especially for them and their recipients.

The business will continue online picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

“Vince and I make such a great team together, we are both so determined and positive and motivated that one way or another.

“We are doing what we love and love what we do.”

Along with NuVo Designs businesses across Newbridge have seen a downfall in footfall due to the railway line construction.

Leah Griffiths from The Cooks Cupboard said: “We have definitely been affected.

“As a town we are trying to come together and get through this, we got through covid so hopefully we can also survive this.

“We are fortunate that we sell on online as well so we don’t have to rely solely on footfall.”

A Greggs Newbridge employee expressed that they have not been as busy since the construction work started.