A COUPLE have opened a bespoke handmade wooden furniture shop in Newbridge, which grew from one of the owners making a wooden hut in his back garden.

Ellie Coles and Ryan Morgan opened The Wood Hut Workshop on 10A High Street Newbridge last Saturday.

Mr Morgan makes all the rustic wooden furniture himself, and uses exclusively local traders for his supplies.

Ellie Coles and Ryan Morgan picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Morgan - whose grandmother used to own a clothing store on the same street - said: “It started off by me building a wooden hut in our back garden – this is where the name came from.

“People can send me pictures of what they want, and I’ll turn what they asked for into something.

“I’m a Newbridge boy so I wanted to bring something back to the place –I want to offer my stuff to people that aren’t on social media.

“This place is like a showroom for me to show off my work.

“A dining set takes two days to make, this probably takes the longest to make and I make the legs myself.

Handmade dining table picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“I started out officially in 2019 by selling on marketplace but I have been making wooden objects for about 10 years.

“I use the local timber merchants, the metal work is also produced locally, I try and keep things as local as I can.”

The Wood Hut Workshop sells a range of rustic items from dining sets, bookcases, toy boxes and mirrors.

As the festive season approaches Mr Morgan will be making wooden Christmas trees, engraved placemats and coasters.

The store opened last Saturday picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Coles, who is in charge of advertising of the store said: “We’re right by the traffic lights where the bus stops and I’ve noticed people looking in when it stops - I said to Ryan this is a prime location.

“We get the older generation coming in who had never heard of our social media pages.

“This has been in the pipeline for a long time, and we’ve just decided to go for it.”