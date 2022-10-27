A CANCER survivor in Tredegar has spoken of her four-year ordeal with mould creeping throughout her home.

Jackie Horrigan moved into a bungalow in Cefn Golau in Tredegar, which is owned and managed by social housing provider Tai Calon, at the end of 2017.

The following year she noticed mould appearing throughout the property - and since then she has been forced to change her bed three times and is on her fourth sofa.

Jackie's bites picture: Jackie Horrigan (Image: Jackie Horrigan)

Jackie Horrigan has been bitten since the mould ordeal began. Picture: Jackie Horrigan

“I had two wooden bed side cabinets in my bedroom – only a couple of months after getting them the chest of draws on an internal wall had mould growing all over it," she said.

"They told me I needed special paint, and it was an 11-week wait – 11 weeks came and left, and I rang them - they then told me I needed another inspection and it should be another 11 weeks.

“I’m nearly 57, I’ve got arthritis I can’t keep sitting on the floor bleaching mould, the bleach is burning my throat.

White fungus in Jackie's home picture: Jackie Horrigan (Image: Jackie Horrigan)

White fungus in Jackie Horrigan's home. Picture: Jackie Horrigan

“I used my spare room as a sewing room, and I had to throw loads of my materials away.

“I wallpapered my living room and it was hanging in sheets, water was everywhere.

“I’m dreading winter - I have been in tears many times.”

Mould on the sofa picture: Jackie Horrigan (Image: Jackie Horrigan)

Mould on the sofa. Picture: Jackie Horrigan

A spokesperson for Tai Calon said: "Tai Calon takes all complaints very seriously, and we try to resolve them as quickly as possible.

"In this case, we have carried out all the recommended works. This was quite extensive but necessary. Consequently, we were hopeful that it would have removed the cause of the damp within the home.

"However, there remain concerns, so we will be undertaking a further inspection to identify any outstanding issues.

Mould on the chest of draws picture: Jackie Horrigan (Image: Jackie Horrigan)

Mould on the chest of drawers. Picture: Jackie Horrigan

"We apologise that this has taken a long time to resolve."

Ms Horrigan said: “I permanently feel bunged up struggle to breathe through my nose. I have itchy skin, my eyes are sore, and I've developed nose bleeds.

“I’m depressed, fed up and really struggling to keep on top it.

Red fungus in Jackie's home picture: Jackie Horrigan (Image: Jackie Horrigan)

Red fungus in Jackie Horrigan's home. Picture: Jackie Horrigan

"I’m embarrassed, I smell, everything I own is getting ruined.

“When I was first removing the mould from the ceiling I had breast cancer with an open wound – it kept ripping it open.

“Tai Calon came and told me that I was breathing too heavy at night, and I’m also overcrowded – how can I be overcrowded when I live on my own?

Mould on the wall picture: Jackie Horrigan (Image: Jackie Horrigan)

Mould on the wall. Picture: Jackie Horrigan

“There is damp and mould throughout the bungalow – I have had to replace my belongings.

“I am on my third bed and fourth sofa.”