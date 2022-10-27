‘MINDLESS’ damage has been caused a rugby pitch in Blaenau Gwent - leaving players unable to train and play.

The damage to Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC's pitch - which appears to have been caused by a motorbike or off-road bike - was discovered on Sunday morning.

The club said sections of the turf had been ripped up, and it had been left with a bill which could amount to thousands of pounds to repair it.

Damage caused to Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC's pitch picture: Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC (Image: Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC)

A spokesperson for the club said: “A motorbike ripped up the turf on a section of the pitch three.

“We will have to cordon off the area for training.

“Our younger age groups will have to play on other parts of the field to fulfil games.”

The pitch that was damaged is used for training for the under-7's to seniors, and games for under-7’s to under-14’s.

In a Facebook post Abertillery Blaenau Gwent RFC said: “This mindless damage has resulted in over 100 children, 20 plus youth players and 30 plus senior players not being able to use the pitch to train and play.

“Thousands of volunteer hours go into providing a quality facility for all ages to enjoy rugby at Abertillery Park.

“Who in their right mind would think that it is acceptable to allow their child to ride an off the road bike on an obvious rugby pitch is beyond all of us here at Abertillery BG RFC?

“This will cost hundreds if not thousands to put right.”

“At a time when clubs are struggling, and costs are soaring.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “I’ve spoken to the neighbourhood policing teams and they are aware of the post but I can’t see that a report has been made to us as of yet.”