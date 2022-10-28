A RESIDENT at a Cwmbran care home fell while trying to reach the toilet buzzer and broke both her legs – she died 16 days later.

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home resident Patricia Parfitt - who died aged 90 in March 2019 - was ringing the toilet buzzer for nearly two hours.

Patricia Parfitt's broken legs. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

Patricia Parfitt's broken legs. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

The Argus has previously reported concerns over the care home on Llanfrachfa Way.

The home has been ordered to take action to improve issues around cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, and staffing levels, as well as medication management, and governance systems and processes, by the end of October.

Daughter Kathryn Rimmer said: “She started ringing the toilet buzzer at 5pm and she kept ringing it, they moved the buzzer so she couldn’t press it again – that’s what they used to do.

“At 6.45pm she leant forward to press the buzzer and she fell out of her chair - she broke both her legs at the top end.

Patricia Parfitt in happier times. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

Patricia Parfitt in happier times. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

“She had to go to hospital then for 16 days and then died. They couldn’t operate on her, so they put plaster right up to her thighs.

“I stayed with her for the whole 16 days - I went back to the home when she was in hospital when she was dying, and I was disgusted by their response.

“They didn’t say they were sorry or offer condolences.

“It was a dreadful time; this sort of thing really weighs you down.”

Ms Parfitt, who lived in the home for nearly four years, celebrated her 90th birthday in January 2019 - she died two months later.

Patricia Parfitt in hospital - she died 16 days after breaking both her legs. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

Patricia Parfitt in hospital - she died 16 days after breaking both her legs. Picture: Kathryn Rimmer

Ms Rimmer said: “She still had a few years left in her and she still had her faculties - it’s very sad to think that she could still be here now.

“At night she would press the buzzer and call to go to the toilet and many occasions they told her to wee in her nappy pants.

“Another time she turned the TV up so loud so that they would come to her because they wouldn’t respond.

“It was fine at the beginning, but I saw the deterioration in the home and her.

“She was constantly getting UTI’s, they put water out in the bedroom but they put it out of her way so she couldn’t reach it.

“I dread to think of what happens to the people who don’t have people checking on them.”

Senior managers from Llanyravon Court met with residents, families, and representatives last Thursday, alongside Torfaen County Borough Council and the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, to discuss the concerns raised by CIW.

Last Wednesday, director Neil Reid said: “The inspection was disheartening but we are confident that we can achieve compliance.”

Llanyravon Care Home were contacted for a comment.