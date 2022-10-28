POLICE are continuing to investigate an incident in Newport in which a baby was found unresponsive.
A major emergency services presence was reported in the Broad Mead Park area of the city last Sunday afternoon.
Several police and ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene, witnesses told the Argus, and an air ambulance helicopter was also called in.
At the time, Gwent Police said officers had responded to "a report of a medical emergency" at an address in the neighbourhood "after a baby was found unresponsive".
The force also moved to dismiss rumours a dog had been involved in the incident.
The baby remains in hospital, police confirmed today, Friday.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances" of the incident, a spokesperson for the Gwent force added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here