PONTYPOOL-BORN superstar Luke Evans is to duet with fellow film star Nicole Kidman.

The song called Say Something is taken from his new album A Song For You which is out November 4.

Mr Evans, star of Beauty and the Beast and The Pembrokeshire Murders, and Ms Kidman, known for films including Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin Rouge!, met during the filming of Hulu mini–series Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

The pair spent nine months working together along with Ms Kidman’s husband, musician Keith Urban.

Luke Evans' new album is out November 4 picture: Edward Cooke (Image: Edward Cooke)

Mr Evans recounts: ”When we wrapped the show, we had a dinner one night in Keith and Nicole’s house in Sydney.

“After dinner, Nicole was like: ‘Right, you're singing, Keith's gonna play the piano. He'll play anything, just tell him the song’.

“So, everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele’s Make You Feel My Love.

“I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she joined in, and we had a glorious sing along.

“It was an evening I will never forget.”

The song is an adaptation for a song in which Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World won the 2015 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Welshman believes the song fits the pairs voices and is grateful to be returning to his first love – singing.

Mr Evans said: “She said she was grateful I had asked her.

“Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!

“She is a lovely human being full of graciousness, humility, and warmth.

“She was so generous with her time. To do something like this was really special.

“I just feel really lucky as a singer, my first love, to do it again and to sing these magical songs on an album which I'll have for the rest of my life.

“I want everyone else to share that joy, too.”