A FORMER Cwmbran medical centre is for sale.

Located in Maendy Square, Pontnewydd, the two-storey brick-built building is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The former health clinic has a guide price of £120,000.

Outside the former health clinic picture: DB Public Relations (Image: DB Public Relations)

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "It is currently set out for its previous use as a health clinic on the ground floor with offices above.

"The rear of the property benefits from an enclosed space. To the front there are parking spaces for at least two cars.

“Additionally, there is a public car park to the rear.

A glimpse inside picture: DB Public Relations (Image: DB Public Relations)

"There are electric roller shutters on the main front door and on the front windows.

"This property is currently classified as ‘health centre and premises’, with the current rateable value being £8,700."

The online sale with Paul Fosh Auctions will start at midday on November 8 and ends from 5pm on November 10.