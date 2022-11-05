A COUPLE in Cwmbran are preparing to open a new café - named after their son.

Shauna Richards and Daniel Laws are opening Tommy's Café in Llantarnam Road later this month.

The venue, located opposite the What! store, will be open from 8am until 5pm Monday to Sunday, and the couple hope to be able to open as late as 10pm in the future.

Outside Tommy's Cafe picture: Shauna Richards (Image: Shauna Richards)

Ms Richards said: “The inspiration for the name was to name it after the most important thing in our lives - our son Tommy.

“I have been in the catering industry for nearly 10 years now, ranging from burger trucks to industrial projects feeding the workers onsite, and have always wanted my own fancy cafe.

“After having a year and half off after having our son, I am ready to get back to work and build something to make him proud.

An excited Shauna picture: Shauna Richards (Image: Shauna Richards)

“We are fully renovating the premises to make it very instagramable everywhere you look.

“We will sell everything from luxury coffees from a barista coffee machine, fresh orange juice squeezed there to pancake sharing platters, mouth-watering French toast recipes, handmade burgers, classics like lasagne, and lots more.

“We will also serve breakfast and cater for vegan and vegetarians."

Daniel with the keys to the new cafe picture: Shauna Richards (Image: Shauna Richards)

Gluten free and children's menus will also be available at the cafe.

Tommy’s Café will open its doors on Monday, November 21.