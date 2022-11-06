CHRISTMAS is most certainly on its way, and a range of festive events are being held across Gwent to help get you in the festive spirit.

Here at the Argus, we have compiled a list of events taking place in Gwent this year - and the road closures caused as a result.

Ystrad Mynach Winter Food and Craft Fair

Kicking the Christmas season off is the Ystrad Mynach Winter Food and Craft Fair which is set to take place on Saturday, November 19, between 9am and 5pm on Bedwlwyn Road and Oakfield Street.

More than 30 food and craft stalls will run throughout the town, giving you the chance to start your Christmas shopping early.

Santa will also pay the town a visit in his grotto, there will be a small selection of children’s funfair rides and festive performances on the community stage.

Road closures:

Bedwlywn Road and Oakfield Street will be closed from 9pm on Friday, November 18, until 9pm on Saturday, November 19. No parking is permitted from their junction with Bedwlwyn Road between these times.

A one-way system will be in place on Pengam Road in an eastward direction between its junctions with Bedwlwyn Road and Oakfield Car Park.

There is a range of Christmas events taking place in Gwent this festive season picture: Caerphilly County Borough Council (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Blackwood Winter Food and Craft Fair

Blackwood Winter Food and Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, November 26, between 9am and 5pm on High Street, Blackwood.

The event will feature a selection of food and craft stalls, funfair rides, festive characters, and performances on the main stage.

Road closures:

High Street will be closed from its junction with Bridge Street and Pentwyn Road from 9pm on Friday, November 25, until 9pm on Saturday, November 26.

Caerphilly Winter Food and Craft Fair

Caerphilly Winter Food and Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, December 3, in Cardiff Road, Twyn Road, Castle Street – only on the northbound carriageways - and Twyn Car Park.

The fair will be open from 9am to 8pm, and the River of Light Lantern Parade will take place at 6.30pm, followed by a fireworks display at 7.15pm.

There will be more than 60 food, craft and gift stalls and funfair attractions.

Road closures:

The northbound carriageways of Cardiff Road, Twyn Road, Castle Street and Twyn Car Park will be closed from 9pm on Friday, December 2, until 11.30pm on Saturday, December 3.

The one-way system on St Fagan’s Street will be removed during the road closure between its junction with Bradford Street and Cardiff Road.

Bargoed Winter Food and Craft Fair

Bargoed’s Winter Food and Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, December 10, on Lowry Plaza, Hanbury Square and Hanbury Road from its junction with Wood Street to West Street between 9am to 5pm

Santa will pay Bargoed a visit, festive stalls, entertainment, and funfair rides will also be in the town centre.

Road closures:

Hanbury Square and Hanbury Road will be closed from its junction with Wood Street to West Street from 9pm on Friday, November 9, until 9pm on Saturday, December 10.

Bargoed’s Roller skating rink will be in the town centre from Wednesday, December 7, to Sunday, December 11.