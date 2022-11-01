The A465 on the westbound between Rassau to Tredegar and eastbound between Rhymney to Tredegar will be shut tonight due to roadworks.
The roads closed at 8pm tonight and are due to reopen at 6am tomorrow morning according to Traffic Wales.
