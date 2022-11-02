THE westbound carriageway of the Prince of Wales Bridge was closed yesterday, Tuesday, during the busy evening rush hour after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm, with all three lanes of the M4 closed as a result. One lane was later re-opened as debris was recovered, with delays of up to 90 minutes being caused as a result.

All three lanes were re-opened at around 5.40pm.

Congestion the Prince of Wales Bridge last night picture: Traffic Wales (Image: Traffic Wales)

Congestion the Prince of Wales Bridge last night picture: Traffic Wales

A spokesperson for the National Highways said: “The incident involved a collision between a motorcycle and a car at just after 4.30pm, police initially blocked all three lanes to deal with the incident and National Highways then closed two lanes to recover the vehicles and debris from the carriageway.

“Given the collision occurred during the evening peak, the incident created congestion in the area with residual delays affecting the M49 and the M4 in England.”

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.