NOW that winter is upon us you may need a cup of coffee to warm you up.

If you are needing a coffee fix but are unsure of where to go then The Argus has rounded up the top seven best coffee shops in Newport – as voted by our readers.

Boswell’s Café

Located in the Kingsway Centre, Boswell’s Café is the perfect place to have a coffee break in between shopping.

The family company was founded in 1972 by Jeremy Burn, and now Boswell’s has more than 18 branches across the UK.

Boswell’s Café picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

This year the chain is celebrating its 50th birthday. It is open from 8am until 5pm Mondy to Saturday, and from 10am until 4pm 4 on Sundays.

Whilst you have your coffee you can also get breakfast, lunch, or afternoon tea.

Parc Pantry

Parc Pantry was started by childhood friends Matt Ellis and Ant Cook who wanted to create a coffee shop that serves the community and support local suppliers.

The café has an extensive menu of hot and cold drinks as well as breakfast, a street food kitchen and afternoon tea.

Located on Larch Grove in Malpas, the café is open from 9am until 3pm Monday–Sunday.

Bar Piazza

Offering a taste of Italy, Bar Piazza is a family-run Italian café and deli in John Frost Square.

Italy was the birthplace for the expresso coffee – so it is no surprise that our readers enjoy getting an authentic Italian coffee.

New owners of Bar Piazza Rosie and Antonio Farrara with former owners Angelo and Mandy Attorre picture: Rebecca Ostuni (Image: Rebecca Ostuni)

In August The Argus reported that the previous owners of 23 years handed over the keys to a new Italian team.

The Café at Ridgeway

The café at Ridgeway is an independent coffee shop that serves single origin 100 per cent Arabica coffee.

The coffee shop offers vegetarian, gluten free and vegan friendly options and also has outside seating.

The outside has recently had a makeover – you can now have your coffee in one of the new outside pods.

You can find the café on Allt–Yr-Yn Avenue, Ridgeway.

Quarter Coffee

Quarter Coffee prides themself as a speciality coffee shop that serves ethically sourced coffee - they also have vegan options.

Located on Millennium Walk, this coffee shop is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Rogue Fox

Rogue Fox is an independent coffee shop that also serves breakfast and lunch – the venue is also available to hire in the evenings.

If you fancy a treat alongside your hot brew, then the coffee shop offer a coffee and cake deal which is available all day.

Located on Park Road, Rogue Fox is open from 7am to 5pm Monday–Saturday.

The Café at Beechwood

Independently run, this cafe is located in Beechwood Park.

Alongside coffee, the Café at Beechwood also sells home baked food cakes.

Local resident Matt Barker opened the café in February 2019. It is open from 9am to 4pm Monday–Sunday.