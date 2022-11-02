ANYONE passing Friars Walk today can't fail to have noticed a new addition, in the shape of a 27-foot statue of an angel made entirely of knives.

The striking Knife Angel statue, which weighs four tonnes and is made of 10,000 knives surrendered or seized by police, stands tall over Newport as a reminder of the devastating effects of violence and aggression.

(L-R) Malgwyn Davies, High Sheriff of Gwent, Mayor of Newport Cllr Martyn Kellaway, Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert, Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly, Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, chief executive of Newport City Council Beverly Owen, centre director at Friars Walk Simon Pullen

Speaking as the statue was formally unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, Mayor of Newport Cllr Martyn Kellaway said: “Every knife represents a victim.”

The impressive structure will be on show at Friars Walk throughout November.

The Knife Angel was commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, and created by artist Alfie Bradley, and has been on show in towns and cities around the UK.

At the unveiling Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “The sculpture starts conversations about serious crime.

Picture: Ian Agland, South Wales Argus Camera Club

"What we want to achieve is that the Knife Angel facilitates conversations and young people understand the dangers.

“We are looking ahead to the future and doing our best to keep communities safe.

“The knives in the angel have come from our communities, we need far less knives on our streets.

The Knife Angel stands tall over Newport picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“If we have another angel in the future, I hope it will be smaller and not bigger.”

As part of the Knife Angel's visit to Newport, a programme of events will be held targeted at children and young people across Gwent.

Speaking to the Argus, Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert said: “Anything that makes young people in particular think twice about romantic notions of carrying a knife is important.

“All the evidence tells us if you do carry a knife, you are more likely to be attacked then if you do not.

“This is the first time I have seen the sculpture and it is very impressive,

“We decided that Friars Walk was the best place to have it, but it is for the whole of Gwent – we are very lucky to have it here.”

The Knife Angel is made of knives surrendered at amnesties across the UK and has messages of hope from the families of victims engraved into its wings.

Emily Haberfield from Empire Fighting Chance – a youth mental health and well-being charity said: “It represents lots of sadness and lives that have been impacted through violence.

“The visual representation of the knives starts conversations – it’s trying to break the cycle of young people feeling the need to carry a knife.

History of the Knife Angel picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

“Recently we lost a young person to a fatal knife stabbing in Bristol, so it has made us even more aware of the violence young people are facing and the fear some of them feel.

“We use boxing to engage with vulnerable young people who may be on the verge of offending and carrying or thinking about carrying a knife.

“We help them overcome the barriers they are facing and helping them make positive decisions and teach them that carrying a knife or being involved with groups that encourage this serious violence only ends negatively.”

Empire Fighting Chance use boxing to give young people a safe place to channel their anger – they have trained coaches who help the youth react in a positive way.