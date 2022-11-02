CWMBRAN'S new Burger King has opened its doors.

The Cwmbran Centre confirmed that the fast-food chain opened for the first time yesterday, Tuesday.

It is estimated that the arrival of the fast- food giant, which has signed a 10-year lease with the shopping centre's owner, will create around 30 local jobs.

The people of Cwmbran can now head down to their local Burger King picture: Cwmbran Centre (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

The firm, founded in 1954 can be found at 23 North Walk – formerly Caspian Fish Bar which closed in June.

Burger King’s arrival to Cwmbran is part of a bumper year for the shopping centre who has welcomed 17 new tenants this year.