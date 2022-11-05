IF YOUR dog needs a holiday, then your pet will be pleased to hear that a dog boutique hotel is to open next year in Cwmbran.

The boutique, which is set to open late next summer, will feature a lounge and a TV - and they can even put their paws up in the pool and spa.

The hotel will be run by family business The Cwtch Animal Homestay, who already run a dog adventure park and a dog sensory park.

All fun and games for the dog's picture: Cathy King (Image: Cathy King)

The Cwtch Animal Homestay located at Little Cwrt Bach Farm, Pentre Lane, Henllys, is run by Cathy King and her son Jesse Rendell.

Ms King, a proud dog owner said: “This will be the first dog boutique hotel in Wales – there will be about 12 suites.

“It will look nothing like a dog kennel – it will be designed very uniquely.

“When people bring their dogs it will be a farmhouse kitchen so it will look like they are going into someone’s home.

“It will have a doggy lounge with a TV, in the afternoon they can watch films – Lady in the Tramp one day and 101 Dalmatians the next.

“The kennels will be individually themed, there will be a pool and a spa and an indoor area for them to play.

Current state of works on the hotel picture: Cathy King (Image: Cathy King)

Work has started on the hotel.

The Cwtch Animal Homestay’s adventure park, which has been open for a year, features climbing frames, obstacle courses and your dog can even celebrate their birthday in the wooden gazebo.

Ms King said: “In my head I thought imagine a children’s adventure park but for dogs – its Disneyland for dogs.

“At the end of the summer we gave out doggy ice creams, Christmas last year we had a Santa’s grotto for the dogs and give out mulled wine and mince pies to the customer.

“We did a Hallowe'en grotto – customers could dress their dogs up and in May we started doing doggy birthdays and we dress them in bandanas.

The dogs got in the Halloween spirit picture: Cathy King (Image: Cathy King)

“The sensory park opened four months ago - dogs can only see shades of yellow, blue and grey so all the colours are in these shades.

“We have only 20 different herbs that dogs are attracted too, anxious dogs get attached to the lavender and it has a calming effect on them.

“Outside the sensory park we have a huge picnic area, and we have a freshwater stream and a pool – customers can take the dogs for a swim.

“We have two miniature rescue donkeys on the farmyard – we let the children come and feed the donkeys plus the dogs can come and meet them.

Your dogs can celebrate their birthday in style picture: Cathy King (Image: Cathy King)

“We get a high proportion of rescue and anxious dogs – vets have started recommended that these dogs come to us.”

The adventure park and sensory park are adjacent to each other with separate entrances – the hotel will be in the same vicinity.

The sensory park has its own stream and pond area for dogs to cool down in picture: Cathy King (Image: Cathy King)

Ms King spotted this gap in the market after getting her beloved English Pointer, Hathaway five years ago and wondered where she could safely take him for a walk and let him off the lead to run.