A SHORT film written by and starring a Newport actress is already picking up awards.

BUBBLE was written by Stacey Daly and inspired by the Covid lockdowns, asking the question: “Who are we when no one's watching?"

BUBBLE is currently at film festivals and is receiving fantastic recognition - having already won Best Short Film at the Cotwolds International Film Festival.

Ms Daly was also recently granted a bursary from Newport Women's Forum towards some of the film costs.

Updating supporters, Ms Daly said: "We’re super chuffed to start off our film festival submission path with such an early positive response to the film already.

It stars Stacey Daly as Leah and Jonny George as Luke - two strangers who connect online during lockdown.

Ms Daly has experience as an actress but it was her first time writing a film, which was helped by crowdfunding.

BUBBLE was delayed after BAFTA-Cymru nominated director Luke Andrews being diagnosed with cancer.

It was shot over two days in August 2021.

Following its run at film festivals BUBBLE - directed by Luke Andrews and produced by Daniel J. Harris of Focus Shift Films and Thulsa Doom Video - will be made publicly available so “everyone can see it”.