CWMBRAN'S Mountain Warehouse is to close its doors.

According to the outdoor company, the store is to close for a "resite".

Located at unit 20/22 in Cwmbran Shopping Centre, Mountain Warehouse is the UK’s largest outdoor clothing and equipment retailer.

A spokesperson for Mountain Warehouse said: “I can confirm that we will be closing the store for a resite.

“We can’t yet confirm any further details, but I will be back in touch with more info as soon as possible.”

The Argus asked the company where they plan to move to and when the store is due to close – but the retailer was unable to answer these questions.

The boss of the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, Mark Neale, is from Ebbw Vale.

The closure may come as a shock to many as Cwmbran has enjoyed a bumper year of new businesses opening.

The people of Cwmbran can now head down to their local Burger King picture: Cwmbran Centre (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

Most recently Burger King and ladies fashion store Citrus have opened.