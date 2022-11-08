A GWENT rugby club has come together in support of a teammate who has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

Pontypool RFC's Ethan Davies, 28 - who represented Wales Sevens between 2015 and 2020 - was diagnosed with blood cancer Hepatosplenic T cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in August.

The full back started his first round of intensive chemotherapy on August 23 after delays in receiving the full results of his bone marrow biopsy.

Ethan Davies playing for Pontypool RFC. Picture: Neil Charles Roberts (Image: Neil Charles Roberts)

And in support of his battle, Pooler teammates are taking part in Movember in support of DKMS - a charity working to raise awareness of blood cancer and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Teammate Pat Lewis said: “He’s a friend, a brother and most importantly someone we all look up to given the way he’s met the toughest challenge of this life head on.

“It ultimately puts life and everything else that comes with it into perspective.

“I think a memory that does make us all laugh is the try that he scored against Cardiff Met last year where he hit quicksand about 20 metres out.”

In February 2022, Mr Davies started experiencing signs of thrombocytopenia (deficiency of platelets in the blood), and was prescribed a short course of medication.

The low platelet count resurfaced in June, worse than before, accompanied by a very sore stomach after eating. After a CT scan in July doctors realised his spleen had enlarged to twice its normal size.

After various blood and bone marrow tests and further scans, Mr Davies was diagnosed with the blood cancer Hepatosplenic T cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The squad are rallying together to support Ethan. Picture: Neil Charles Roberts (Image: Neil Charles Roberts)

Mr Davies represented Team Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and Wales Sevens at the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, California. He made his 50th appearance for Pooler in their match against Glamorgan Wanderers RFC last month, which Pontypool won 54-0.

Mr Lewis said: “As a squad we think its hugely important to support not only Ethan but the overall fight against cancer.

“Not only would Ethan do the same for us but it's also a disease where most people in society have been or will be affected by it at some point or in some shape in the lifetime.

“We initially wanted to donate the money straight to Ethan, but he unselfishly asked for all the money raised to be donated straight to DKMS Charity.”

You can visit Ethan Davies' Go Fund Me page here.