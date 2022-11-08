CHRISTMAS is coming, and so is Santa - but he's swapped his sleigh for something maybe a bit less magical, but still pretty impressive.
Santa will take a break from the workshop to speed into Llandegfedd Reservoir every Saturday and Sunday in December.
A spokesperson for for the attraction said: “The tension will build as children gather on the café balcony to await the arrival of the man himself.
Santa will arrive in style on a speed boat. Picture: Llandegfedd Lake
“As he speeds into view waving to children.
“He’ll then make his way to the visitor centre and make a grand entrance to the café.
“Every child will get the chance to speak to Santa and chat about their Christmas wishes.”
Price list:
- £16.95 per child which includes a gift from Santa;
- £12.95 each for accompanying adults;
- Under twos are free.
The ticket includes brunch at Llandegfedd Reservoir, with panoramic views in the cafe.
Visitors can choose from a cooked breakfast (vegetarian option available), Santa’s Christmas waffles, Mexican guacamole smoked salmon sandwich or a bacon and egg crumpet melt. All include a hot drink or fruit juice.
Llandegfedd Reservoir is well-known as a great location for water sports, and recently extended its activities arena, which now offers archery, laser clay pigeon shooting and axe throwing.
