CHRISTMAS is coming, and so is Santa - but he's swapped his sleigh for something maybe a bit less magical, but still pretty impressive.

Santa will take a break from the workshop to speed into Llandegfedd Reservoir every Saturday and Sunday in December.

A spokesperson for for the attraction said: “The tension will build as children gather on the café balcony to await the arrival of the man himself.

Santa will arrive in style on a speed boat. Picture: Llandegfedd Lake

“As he speeds into view waving to children.

“He’ll then make his way to the visitor centre and make a grand entrance to the café.

“Every child will get the chance to speak to Santa and chat about their Christmas wishes.”

Price list:

£16.95 per child which includes a gift from Santa;

£12.95 each for accompanying adults;

Under twos are free.

The ticket includes brunch at Llandegfedd Reservoir, with panoramic views in the cafe.

Visitors can choose from a cooked breakfast (vegetarian option available), Santa’s Christmas waffles, Mexican guacamole smoked salmon sandwich or a bacon and egg crumpet melt. All include a hot drink or fruit juice.

Llandegfedd Reservoir is well-known as a great location for water sports, and recently extended its activities arena, which now offers archery, laser clay pigeon shooting and axe throwing.