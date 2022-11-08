Two new shops are heading to Cwmbran Centre adding to their bumper year of retail expansion.

Unit 14A will welcome a Macbook Repairs Shop who have agreed a ten year lease whilst Empress Piercing will open at 33 Gwent Square.

The shopping hub is thriving with the Gwent shopping centre welcoming 20 new tenants this year.

Cwmbran centre has enjoyed a bumper year of success. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The Cwmbran Centre is managed by property investment company LCP.

Alex Williams, asset manager at LCP, said: “The Cwmbran Centre has seen an impressive number of new lettings so far this year, and the recent tenant additions are a true testament to the impressive rate of upscale the centre has witnessed in such a short period of time.

“We look forward to welcoming the two new brands to the town and continue to work hard on further growth plans to ensure that customers are provided with an unbeatable retail selection here in Cwmbran.”

Burger King opened on October 1. Picture: Cwmbran Centre (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

Recently Cwmbran has welcomed fast- food giants Burger King at 23 North Walk – the chain agreed a 10 – year lease with the shopping centre’s owners.