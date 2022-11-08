A Café in Abertillery has closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’
Tŷ Ebbw Fach, located in Six Bells, closed yesterday.
The café was named after the river running past.
Outside Tŷ Ebbw Fach. Picture: Street View
In a Facebook post Jonathan and Jen Taylor said: “We are very sad to announce that from today we will be closing the cafe due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Thank you to one and all for your amazing support, friendship and love, it’s been a wonderful, albeit short lived, journey and we are so grateful to have made so many new friends.
“Many, many thanks.”
In the post the pair said they will be available for private catering including Christmas parties.
The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of well – wishes.
Barbara Winmill said: “Sad news. I’m sure many were looking forward to visiting in the dreary months ahead and especially during the Christmas period.
“Best of luck wherever life’s journey takes you.”
Sharon Stephens also wished the pair luck, she said: “So sorry to hear this.
“I’m sure the decision wasn’t made lightly.
“We wish you all the best and will miss your amazing food and lovely welcome.
“Take care.”
