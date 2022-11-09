A Strength and Conditioning Gym is to open in Pontypool next Monday.

The new suite has a 10m sprint track fitted with resistance sleds and a torque tank – a push resistance sled on wheels.

The new gym will be located within Pontypool Active Living Centre, owned by Torfaen Leisure Trust.

A sneak peek into the new gym. Picture: Torfaen Leisure Trust (Image: Torfaen Leisure Trust)

Eleanor Roberts, general manager for Torfaen Leisure Trust, said: “I’m so pleased to introduce the Strength and Conditioning Suite to Pontypool Active Living Centre.

“This project has been implemented due to the limited offering within Torfaen and the wider community of a facility to cater for both grass roots and elite sports performers and provide a provision of such quality to support all sporting activities.

“Our new gym contains a wide range of state-of-the-art equipment which will enhance all sporting programmes.

Floor plan for the new suite. Picture: Torfaen Leisure Trust (Image: Torfaen Leisure Trust)

“We have many lifting platforms accompanied by half racks to cater for Olympic weight lighting and general strength training.

“We also have many plate weighted machines which provides a different experience as oppose to resistance machines we currently have within our Pontypool Gym.”

A VIP launch wilk take place on Monday, October 14, between 5.30pm–6.30pm, the gym will then open to the public from 6:30pm.

The suite is getting ready to open. Picture: Torfaen Leisure Trust (Image: Torfaen Leisure Trust)

Ms Roberts said: “A Strength and Conditioning gym provides more focus to the type of training on offer.

“The range of equipment is more specific and allows taking certain principles of coaching and training to develop highly effective training processes for individuals or groups.

“There are many more additions to add to the facility such as functional and crossfit style equipment that we are really looking forward to sharing with our clubs, groups, and customers.

The new gym provides more focus to the type of training on offer. Picture: Torfaen Leisure Trust (Image: Torfaen Leisure Trust)

“We are finalising the opening times that we have available to our customers as we will be providing clubs and groups the opportunity to hire the facility.

“We look forward to introducing the facility to our valued clubs and groups for the advantages of private bookings to advance their current training programmes.”

As part of their memberships current members of Torfaen Leisure Trust will have access to the Strength and Conditioning Suite.