A JCP digger has smashed into the front of a house and lifted a car in the air as two people tried to stop him.

The incident which took place in Blackwood yesterday has been circulating on social media, stunning many viewers.

The driver scrapes a silver car with the front of the digger and raises it up on its side before dropping it on the ground.

At the beginning of the footage two people are seen coming out of the house nearby.

At one point, one of the onlookers runs over and hits the digger's window.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 12.20pm today, Tuesday 11 November, we received a report of criminal damage being caused to a house in Woodfield, Blackwood.

The digger lifts the side of the car. Picture: Maldwyn Thomas (Image: Maldwyn Thomas)

"A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and drink driving and is currently in custody being questioned."

Eventually the vehicle drives away leaving onlookers stunned.

Digger ploughs into house. Picture: Maldwyn Thomas (Image: Maldwyn Thomas)

The entire incident at Woodfield was filmed from a parked vehicle nearby.