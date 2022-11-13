A NEW café selling baked goods and pastries from local bakeries in Newport and Caerphilly is opening its doors next week.
Independently-run LongPlay Coffee will open on Castle Street in Caerphilly on Friday, November 18.
Customers will be able to sip their coffee while admiring views of the largest castle in Wales.
The independent café will source all its coffee locally from family run roastery James Gourmet Coffee, which is based in Ross-on-Wye.
Carrot cake and a black americano. Picture: LongPlay Coffee
Owner and Caerphilly local Gareth Vassay-Jones said: “LongPlay Coffee was created from a passion for great tasting coffee.
"We pride ourselves on serving the finest specialty coffee and loose-leaf tea, alongside a delicious fresh food menu and aim to bring the independent coffee shop experience away from traditional city locations, and into communities in suburban areas like Caerphilly.
Owner Gareth Vassay-Jones. Picture: LongPlay Coffee
“The world of coffee can be overwhelming at times, but at LongPlay we're passionate about coffee, and welcome the opportunity to help customers increase their knowledge and discover new experiences."
Mr Vassay-Jones' ambition was to open a coffee shop in his home town.
Inside the new cafe. Picture: LongPlay Coffee
Alongside their coffees the café will serve loaded hot chocolates and pots of loose leaf tea.
LongPlay will also serve breakfast, sandwiches, and lunch specials, all of which will be made fresh every morning.
One of LongPlay's fresh sandwiches. Picture: LongPlay Coffee
LongPlay will be open from 8am to 5pm Wednesday- Saturday and 9am to 4pm every Sunday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here