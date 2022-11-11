A WOMAN is facing a housing nightmare after the ceiling of her bedroom suddenly caved in - and she was told she would have to wait almost a month for it to be fixed.

Tina Jyamfi lives in a property in Bluebell Drive, Chepstow, managed by housing association Pobl.

On Monday, September 12, she noticed water was leaking through the ceiling in her bedroom, and reported it to the organisation. But nothing was done for more than a month and, at around 4.30pm on Sunday, October 23, the ceiling of her bedroom suddenly caved in, leaving debris all over the room, and water leaking through.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but Ms Jyamfi said she had been left "very upset" by the incident.

"It should never have gotten to this point," she said. "I already struggle with my mental health and the stress I’ve already been dealing with. My nine-year-old grandson could have been in the bed - a nine-year-old wouldn’t have gotten out of the bed, he could been really badly injured or worse."

Tina with the bucket used to catch the leak. Picture: Tina Jyamfi (Image: Tina Jyamfi)

Tina with the bucket used to catch the leak. Picture: Tina Jyamfi

Although Ms Jyamfi reported the collapse to Pobl right away, she said the housing association said the earliest someone would be able to come out and fix it would be Monday, November 14 - more than three weeks later.

"I told them it’s not good enough," she said.

“I already suffer from depression and the wait is really distressing me, I am worried sick.”

Collapsed ceiling. Picture: Tina Jyamfi (Image: Tina Jyamfi)

Collapsed ceiling. Picture: Tina Jyamfi

In the meantime Ms Jyamfi was left with little to do but put a bucket down in her bedroom to catch water leaking through the giant hole in her ceiling.

“I can’t eat or sleep," she said. "I’m waking up at two in the morning to empty the bucket.

“I am tossing and turning at night.

Tina with the collapsed ceiling above her. Picture: Tina Jymafi (Image: Tina Jymafi)

Tina with the collapsed ceiling above her. Picture: Tina Jymafi

“When I get home from being at work the bucket in my bedroom will be full."

A spokesperson for Pobl group said: "Having attended the property following an initial report of a leaking roof, the job was booked in for repair as part of our standard procedures.

"However, before the work could be carried out, the customer contacted us again due to the leak worsening.

Collapsed ceiling. Picture: Tina Jyamfi (Image: Tina Jyamfi)

Collapsed ceiling. Picture: Tina Jyamfi

"While there was a short delay, work to repair the roof was scheduled for, and completed on Wednesday, November 9.

"We are now speaking with the customer to book a convenient time to attend the address and complete the work needed to repair the internal damage.

Tina's bedroom. Picture: Tina Jyamfi (Image: Tina Jyamfi)

Tina's bedroom. Picture: Tina Jyamfi

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience to the customer."