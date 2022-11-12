A CAERPHILLY dad has been told he could have just months left to live - unless he can raise £200,000 for specialist private treatment.

In September plumber Owain James, 34 - dad to 19-month-old Amelia - received the life-changing news that he has a stage four brain tumour.

Currently Mr James is receiving the highest dose of radiation one person can have in their lifetime, and is on the most suitable NHS approved chemotherapy drug, while surgeons at the University Hospital of Wales have removed as much of the tumour as possible. But there is no more the NHS can do.

Wife Ellie James, 33, said: “We had everything and then two months Owain was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumour and our lives changed forever.

“We need more time, and he deserves more time with our lovely daughter, and I am going to do everything in my power to give him that."

Although there are viable treatments that could help Mr James, these are not available on the NHS.

A treatment called DC Vax - or dendritic cell vaccine - is available privately in the UK - but costs £200,000, with additional medical expenses on top.

The treatment is a form of immunotherapy that helps the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells. According to the Brain Tumour Charity results from the third phase of a clinical trial involving 331 patients, suggest it could help to extend the life of patients with a newly diagnosed or recurrent brain tumour called glioblastoma.

However, the results of the trial are yet to be peer-reviewed and published in a scientific journal, so the treatment has not yet been approved by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use on the NHS.

Owain, Ellie and their daughter Amelia. Picture: Ellie James (Image: Ellie James)

The family have set up a fundraising page in an effort to raise the money needed to pay for the treatment - which has already raised more than £50,000.

Caerphilly MS Hefin David has written to Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan calling for increased funding for brain tumour research and better access to treatment in Wales.

He said: “Owain’s story is one of huge frustrations and I will continue to support him and Ellie as much as I possibly can.

"I have already written to the Welsh Government and to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, as well as raising it in the Senedd.

“I know this is a particularly challenging time for people financially, but if you are able to donate to Owain’s treatment fund I know the family would be especially grateful.”

Mrs James said: “Doing so much research into brain cancer since Owain’s diagnosis has made me realise how massively underfunded this area is.

“As far as I can tell, over the past 30 years, apart from the approval of a new chemotherapy drug in 2007, treatment options in the NHS have not changed.

“Ironically, we know this only too well as Owain’s grandfather was diagnosed with a brain tumour in the early 1990’s and other than Owain having the new chemotherapy drug, the treatment path has been exactly the same.

“I am determined to do something to help other people who find themselves in Owain’s position in the future and I’m really grateful to Hefin David for supporting my call for increased funding and better access to treatment.”