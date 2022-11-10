PARENTS with children at a Pontypool secondary school have voiced concerns about the quality and size of meals served to youngsters.

Parents have voiced concerns over the portion sizes and variety of school meals at West Monmouth School, Pontypool.

Earlier this week one pupil at Pontypool's West Monmouth School was given a jacket potato cut up into pieces - the alterative was three potato wedges and beans.

In a letter to parents headteacher Emma Jordan said there had been "teething problems with new menus" after catering company Aspens was appointed to run school meals.

Speaking to the Argus, mum Nichola said: “To be honest I’m really unhappy with the way the school lunch hour is organised in general.

What Nichola's daughter was given for lunch. Picture: Nichola (Image: Nichola)

“They have to line up outside sometimes for 40 mins long only to get inside to have nothing but rubbish served. Both the menu and portion size are ridiculous.

“School meals are not cheap. I put on average £20 a week on my daughter's account for her break and lunch and this is what I’m paying for.

“Since my daughter started in September there has never been a good variety, it’s not served on plates and handed to them like when I was in school, it’s all prepacked under lights in plastic cartons.

“I know things have changed, but like many parents have said, if we were to feed this to our children as a main meal, we would be looked into I’m sure.

“The quality and quantity concerns me. Children are in school for eight hours a day.

“Bring back dinner ladies serving proper heartily food on plates with knives and forks. Good old school gravy and chips never did me wrong."

In her letter to parents, dated Tuesday, November 8, Miss Jordan said: "Many of you will be aware that our new catering provider – Aspens - started yesterday and also that there were some perfectly understandable concerns raised by some parents in relation to the portion sizes and range of food available yesterday lunchtime.

"We take these concerns very seriously and I met with the manager of the new company first thing this morning to discuss the issues raised.

"It appears that yesterday’s issues were the result of some ‘teething problems’ with new menus and a few pupils having been incorrectly charged for main meals instead of the ‘sides’ they received.

"Any child for whom this was the case will of course be reimbursed (please contact our finance team if this was the case for your child)."

West Monmouth School and Aspens were contacted for a comment.