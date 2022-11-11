COMMUNITIES across Gwent paid their respects to remember the sacrifices of servicemen and women this morning.

Risca fell silent this morning to pay their respects for Remembrance Day.

The service of remembrance started with music from the Salvation Army Band, followed by a speech by Reverend Marc Owen.

Crowds gathered in Risca. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

In his welcome speech Rev Owen recognised the current Ukrainian conflict and the death of The Queen.

The service which took place at Pontywaun County School Memorial Garden started at 10.45am.

Alan Gittins, attendee at the service said: “It’s thanks to them that we are here today.

“They were just boys who died and its important that we stand together to remember them.

“I come most years to pay my respects and have even been to Normandy for Remembrance Day in the past.”

The railings around the memorial garden were lined with poppies - the traditional red flowers remember lives lost in war

The service included Emily Browning playing The Last Post, followed by a two-minute silence.

The crowds bowed their heads in respects whilst the two-minute silence was conducted.

Scripture readings were read by Captain Kingsley Layton, The Salvation Army, and Rev Tim Moody.

Memorial Garden in Risca. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Prayers were then lead by Rev Owen, followed by a laying of the wreaths and crosses, before the Salvation Army led the National Anthem.

Concluding the service was a blessing by Rev Owen.

Chepstow also came together to pay their respects – in attendance were year 6 children from The Dell Primary School.

Chepstow paid their respects. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The primary school children laid a wreath in remembrance.

Wreaths were also laid at Newport Railway station by the Newport Veterans Hub.

Poppies to Paddington operation. Picture: Andrew Perkins (Image: Andrew Perkins)

The poppy wreaths were placed on a special train in bound for London.

Wreaths were laid in Newport. Picture: Andrew Perkins (Image: Andrew Perkins)

Great Western Railway organised the Poppies to Paddington operation.