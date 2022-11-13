A SPORTS-MAD teenager from Caerphilly has been diagnosed with a cancer rarely seen in children – and has been told there are no treatments available in this country for him.

Ethan Hamer, 14, was diagnosed with aggressive oesophageal cancer in August and is currently undergoing chemotherapy - but doctors say this will not stop the disease.

Ethan is being treated at Noah’s Ark Hospital Cardiff – the hospital has said it has ‘never seen this type of cancer in a child.’

Ethan was diagnosed with cancer in August 2022. Picture: Debbie Hamer (Image: Debbie Hamer)

Speaking to the Argus, mum Debbie Hamer - also mum to Zach, 12, and Ollie, five - said: “Our whole world has been torn apart in the space of a few months.

“The hospital he’s been treated at - Noah’s Ark Hospital Cardiff have never seen this type of cancer in a child.

“As a mother, it is heartbreaking to see such a fit, talented, healthy boy become bedridden in a matter of weeks.

Ethan with his brothers Zach and Ollie. Picture: Debbie Hamer (Image: Debbie Hamer)

“Throughout everything he’s had to deal with over the past few months - biopsies, lumbar puncture, chemotherapy etc - he has been absolutely amazing, and I couldn’t be more prouder of him - he is my hero.

“Earlier this year in May, Ethan won the Caerphilly 2km race, in June he came 4th in the Welsh 800m championships.

“Sport and fitness are all he knows and to have that taken away from him almost overnight is devastating for him to have to deal with.

Sports is a passion of Ethan's. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Ethan Hamer)

The sporty teen is a member of Cardiff Athletics and Cwrt Rawlin Football Club.

Ethan is a huge Wales football fan and prior to his illness attended every home game over the last nine years.

Gareth Bale's message of support to Ethan

Ethan's symptoms began with heartburn and acid reflux – at first these were occasional but progressed to be more frequent.

The symptoms progressed to Ethan being in a lot of pain when he would eat and would be sick.

The family have found a clinic in Germany who can offer new cancer treatments which are currently not available in the UK.

Ms Hamer said: “The treatment being offered is a personalised cancer vaccine.

“They will take Ethan’s blood, send it to a laboratory to be configured.

“It will then be re-administered back to Ethan via a series of injections over a number of weeks.

Ethan with his family. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Debbie Hamer)

“The treatment relies on Ethan’s immune system to work with the vaccine to kill the cancer cells whilst leaving his healthy cells untouched. The treatment has very high success rates in being able to treat and potentially ‘cure’. cancer but as it’s personalised, everyone’s results will be different.

“They are also offering another treatment which compliments the vaccine to make it even further effective.

“The treatment will involve a five-week stay in Germany - his dad Barri will go with him whilst I stay at home to look after our other two sons.

“We have tried to keep their lives as normal as possible, but it’s been very difficult with Ethan being in hospital for eight weeks over the summer.”

The family have set up a Go Fund Me page to fund Ethan’s treatment which you can view here.