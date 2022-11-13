MANY households across the country are feeling the squeeze with the rising cost of living and Caerphilly council have been urged to freeze council tax.

Plaid Cymru councillors want the local authority to order a council tax freeze in a bid to help people with the cost of living crisis.

Band D taxpayers are currently paying more than £100 per month for council services.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle, leader of the opposition Plaid Cymru group, said: "An unwanted rise in 2023-24 would be a real kick in the teeth.”

Councillor Whittle, who presents Penyrheol said: “There surely can be no justification in the current climate for increasing the tax burden on hard-pressed residents of Caerphilly.

“People are suffering because of higher food, energy and mortgage costs and many are now having to turn to foodbanks to feed their families.

“Labour councillors have a long record of hiking council tax way above inflation but surely if ever there was a year not to push up bills, then it is 2023.

“They have the funding available if they want to tap into it.

"The council has hugely under-spent on its budget while hoarding useable reserves of £180m at the latest count.

"Caerphilly council has more in reserves than, for instance, Cardiff, a much larger local authority.

"I’m all for financial prudence but the council has taken it too far.

"And, of course, with interest rates rising so should the value of reserves."