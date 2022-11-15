A MAN claim's his house in Cwmbran was left with the ‘floor plastered with nails and screws’ after construction work took place at his house.

Kevin Leberger rents his property in Dorleigh Court, Cwmbran, off Hafod housing association – work on the estate has been taking place for over two years.

Last week The Argus reported concerns over construction work on Taff Court in Cwmbran – the property was also a rental from Hafod.

Kevin Leberger said: “I have a small Jack Russell and the floor is plastered with screws and nails - they are everywhere.

Screws and nails left on the floor. Picture: Kevin Leberger L (Image: Kevin Leberger)

“There was a metal frame left outside one of the houses on the estate with a sharp point pointing upwards.

“All it would take is for one child to fall on that and it could seriously hurt them.

Metal frame left outside. Picture: Kevin Leberger (Image: Kevin Leberger)

“When they were drilling it was so aggressive – I thought they would use slow speeds to minimise the damage.

“It was so aggressive that everything on the draining board fell into the sink, it’s as if they are trying to get through the works as quickly as possible with little care or pride.”

The aim of the works was to make the houses on Dorleigh Court more eco–friendly.

Mr Leberger lives in the house with his wife, daughter and his Jack Russel.

Mr Leberger said: “We’ve had water issues with a faulty door that was fitted two years ago and there is water seeping through under our flooring – the drilling was so aggressive that it affected the structure.

“We replaced the flooring twice in our hall due to water leaks - they took over a year to respond to the faulty door.

“We have vinyl flooring down, but water is seeping underneath and creating a bubble affect.

Bubbles caused by the water leak. Picture: Kevin Leberger (Image: Kevin Leberger)

“It soaks under the skirting boards - the water rises up the wall and paint flake’s off.

“I keep re-painting that spot because it looks awful – this has been going on for two years.

Water has soaked into the skirting boards causing the paint to peel. Picture: Kevin Leberger (Image: Kevin Leberger)

“They got rid of the bay windows but now the whole frame on the kitchen window has dropped and we have trouble opening the front kitchen door.

“They don’t focus on one job – they start one job and then move up the estate.

“There is no empathy from them – it is murder to get anything done.”

Last week the South Wales Argus reported how a mum of five was left at 'breaking point' over repairs to her Hafod home.

Selina Tingle has had to store the contents of her bedroom in the kitchen and her son’s belongings in her daughter’s room – resulting in her daughter sleeping on the floor.

Repairs are being carried out to her roof resulted in water leaking into her home causing water damage.

Hafod were contacted for a comment.