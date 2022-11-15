A hotel in Caerleon has won Hotel Restaurant of the Year at the Welsh Restaurant of the Year Awards 2022.

The Priory Hotel and Restaurant located on High Street, Caerleon scooped up the award last week.

The three-star hotel serves British food with Spanish influences.

The menu changes depending on the season and food is often sourced locally.

In a Facebook post the hotel said: “Very happy to win ‘Hotel Restaurant of the Year’ at The Welsh Restaurant Awards 2022.

“Big thanks to the team behind The Priory.

“We’ll have a drink to celebrate tonight.”

The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of congratulatory messages.

One user David Rowlands said: “Bravo to all of the team”

“Well deserved and congratulations.”