A husband and wife’s shop in Newbridge has closed due to their takings dropped dramatically because of construction work on the nearby rail line.

Nicky and Vince Stephenson, who run NuVo Designs Gift Shop on 10B High Street in Newbridge closed their doors yesterday.

Work on the railway line is to introduce a new hourly service between Ebbw Vale Town and Newport, which involves two miles of new track being laid between Aberbeeg and Crosskeys. A seven-mile passing loop will also be created, while platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations will be extended, and a new bridge will be set up at Newbridge.

Nicky and Vince Stephenson in their former shop. Picture: Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

In a Facebook post the couple said: “Newbridge it’s been a blast, but it’s now time to go and move on to pastures new.

“A very sad and emotional day today for us, so I’m keeping it short, as we say “Goodbye” to the shop.

“A massive thank you to every single one of you that has supported us during our time in the High St, we’ve loved every minute of it.

“We received such a warm welcome from the town and the community and made some truly lovely friends along the way too.

“But online and new directions is the way forward for us at NuVo Designs Gift Shop and we hope you will continue to take the journey with us.

"So, from the bottom of our hearts thank you.

“Nicky & Vince, Mr & Mrs Nuvo.”

The couple first set up their business on Facebook in 2019, and their products proved so popular they opened a physical shop in September 2020.

Speaking to The Argus in October Mrs Stephenson, from Blackwood said: “The work being carried out in the town has already had a massive effect on us all there, it’s affected our footfall and daily takings by 80 per cent, and honestly, it’s a real struggle at the moment.

The business will continue online. Picture Nicky Stephenson (Image: Nicky Stephenson)

“After surviving Covid, we honestly thought we have turned a corner and the future was bright.

“But with the ongoing lack of facilities and transport services, nothing has changed, and the struggle remained constant."