JD WETHERSPOON pubs across Gwent have enjoyed success in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

People in Cwmbran and Newport can happily go to the toilet knowing they are visiting loos that are of a platinum standard.

The John Wallace Linton, in Newport, and The John Fielding, in Cwmbran, were some of the pubs that were awarded with a ‘platinum plus' rating by inspectors.

The loos were awarded with platinum plus rating by inspectors. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Manager of The John Wallace Linton, Sohan Singh said: “The standard of the toilets is something we have focused on.

“We try to make sure our customers have a welcomed experience in our pub from the bar service to the toilets.

“Public toilets are something that people are very sceptical about.

“It’s a good day for us.”

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond - with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Toilets in The John Wallace Linton. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Carol Cooper, manager of The John Fielding, said: "We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The John Fielding have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum plus award."