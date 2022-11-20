SHOPPERS in Cwmbran can expect a Christmas 'bonanza' this year, with festivities kicking off on Saturday, November 26.

The owners of the town's shopping centre have announced a series of free weekend events, as well as the annual Christmas lights switch-on and lots of prize competitions.

"We're so excited to unveil this year's festive season and are looking forward to welcoming everyone for these fun-packed few weeks as we prepare for Christmas," said Martyn Haftowski, manager of Cwmbran Centre, which is owned and managed by national commercial property company LCP.

Light Walkers. Picture: Cwmbran Centre (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

A special Christmas Market will be held in Gwent Square on November 26, when shoppers will be able to pick up gifts and crafts from 11 local stallholders.

That same day, the town's Christmas tree and lights will be switched on. Celebrations begin at 11am when Christmas acts, including festive songs and dances by children from Nant Celyn Primary School, set the scene.

Children will be able to tell Father Christmas what is on their wish list this year at Santa’s Grotto. Visitors will pay a £2 to see him, which includes a hot chocolate.

Cwmbran at Christmas. Picture: Cwmbran Centre (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

Santas Grotto will be open every Saturday in the centre from midday until 4pm, Father Christmas will be joined by one of his elves.

On December 11 between 11am- 2pm shoppers will be able to take part in a pony meet and greet for the first time.

Between midday and 4pm on December 10, 11, 14 and 17, Cancer Research will offer gift wrapping at their store.

Five raffles will be held on November 26, December 3, 10, 17 and 24 - shoppers who have spent at least £10 will be eligible to enter a draw, the main prize each day is a £750 voucher from Hays Travel.

There will also be a runners-up prize of a £50 voucher from Rugby Heaven and a £25 voucher from Brown Bear.