WITH the weekend upon us you may fancy heading into Cwmbran or Newport for some shopping - or for today's Christmas lights switch-on event in Newport.

Whilst you are there you may need an all-important lunch stop at Subway.

Thankfully for those fans of the famous sub, Subway has several stores across Cwmbran and Newport.

Here at the Argus we have rounded up all the hygiene ratings of every Subway in Cwmbran and Newport.

The Food Standards Agency rank businesses from zero -meaning urgent improvement is necessary - and five – meaning hygiene standards are very good.

The inspections are carried out by the relevant local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.

Businesses in Wales are also required to display their hygiene ratings.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

Subway has numerous stores across Cwmbran and Newport. Picture: Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Subway has numerous stores across Cwmbran and Newport. Picture: Newsquest

A spokesperson for Subway said:"Subway is proud of their consistent high hygiene ratings in Newport and Cwmbran.

"We have thorough procedures in place to ensure that each Subway store serves products safely and to customers' satisfaction.

"Subway stores strive for a high standard of hygiene and quality when preparing guests' favourite subs, wraps and salads."

40A High Street, Newport: Food hygiene rating three

This Subway received the lowest food hygiene rating of all those in Newport and Cwmbran – it was last inspected on November 2, 2021.

A rating of three means the standards found are generally satisfactory.

A rating of generally satisfactory was given to the three elements assessed.

36 Cardiff Road, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

This Subway on Cardiff Road was last inspected on May 26, 2022.

Subway fans can rest assured that this store has very good hygiene facilities.

Across the three elements assessed the chain was awarded with a rating of very good.

Unit G3 at Tesco, Newport Retail Park, Spytty Road: Food hygiene rating five

This branch was last inspected on February 19, 2019.

The inspector ranked the hygienic food handling and cleanliness of the facilities and building as very good.

A rating of good was given to the management of food safety.

Unit 2 Monmouthshire House, 13 John Frost Square, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

This Subway was last inspected on December 19, 2019

Across the three elements assessed the chain was awarded with a ranking of very good.

403 Malpas Road, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

This chain was inspected recently on October 27, 2022.

The inspector awarded this chain a rating of good for the cleanliness of the facilities and building and management of food safety.

Very good was awarded to the hygienic food handling.

161 Caerleon Road, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

The latest rating of this Subway is from September 25, 2019.

Very good was awarded to the hygienic food handling.

The inspector awarded this chain a rating of good for the cleanliness of the facilities and building and management of food safety.

Boxer Shopping Ltd, Ponthir Road, Newport: Food hygiene rating five

This Subway was last inspected quite a while ago, on June 18, 2018.

The inspector found that the hygienic food handling and management of food safety were very good.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness of the facilities and building.

Shell Cwmbran – incorporating Subway and Spar, Henllys Way, Cwmbran: Food hygiene rating four

This branch was award with a food hygiene rating of four meaning that the standards assessed are of a good level.

It was last inspected on October 18, 2019

A rating of generally satisfactory was given to the hygienic food handling and management of food safety.

The cleanliness of the facilities and building were found to be good.

12 North Walk, Cwmbran: Food hygiene rating five

This Subway was last inspected on October 28, 2021.

Across the three elements assessed the chain was awarded with a rating of good.