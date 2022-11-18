MORE than 85 craft stalls, live music - and even Santa himself - will pay Pontypool a visit as part of a Christmas Craft Fair.

The event on Saturday, November 19, organised by GW crafters and Pontypool’s indoor market, will be held across the town centre and market from 11am until 6pm.

To get visitors well and truly in the festive mood festive drinks will be served.

Pam Appleby, of the Friends of Pontypool Town Centre, promoting the Pontypool Christmas Event last year. Picture: Friends of Pontypool Town (Image: Friends of Pontypool Town)

Kate Thomas, events manager for GW Crafters said: “The event will feature over 85 craft stalls, hot food vendors, The Horse and Jockey pub serving festive drinks, two choirs singing carols.

“Band The Unknown will close the event and Santa will be in in his grotto for the afternoon.

“It's a huge event to rival those of the bigger cities.”

Timetable of events. Picture: Kate Thomas (Image: Kate Thomas)

Music acts Sunshine Singers will perform at midday and Mello ‘D’ will take the stage at 3.30pm.

Children will be able to visit Santa’s Grotto between midday and 3pm.

Send Noods Street Food, Hancox’s Pizza’s and Hellifried Pizza’s and Obscene Waffles are some of the food options available at the fair.