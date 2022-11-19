AS CHRISTMAS Christmas fast approaches, towns across the country are switching on their festive lights.

Blaenavon is getting in the festive spirit and is getting ready to turn on their Christmas lights.

Blaenvaon Town Council and Churches Together Christmas light switch on will take place on Monday, November 21, at 6pm at Bethlehem Church.

Santa's Grotto at the 2019 Blaenavon Christmas Market. Picture: Blaenavon Town Council (Image: Blaenavon Town Council)

Nathan Sussex from BBC Radio Wales will switch on the lights and 2017 The X Factor contestant Russell Jones will appear as a special guest.

Santa will be making a special appearance at the event and Blaenavon Town Band will perform.