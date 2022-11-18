A Caerphilly storage unit was broken into overnight and plant equipment was stolen on Tuesday, November 15.
Gwent Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft.
One of the stolen items. Picture: Gwent Police
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The items taken were plant equipment: Honda mini dumper and JCB Micro digger.
The storage unit was broken into overnight. Picture: Gwent Police
"Two aluminium loading ramps were also taken.
“Any information can be passed to officers via 101, social media or anonymously via Crime Stoppers quoting reference 2200387368.”
