A Caerphilly storage unit was broken into overnight and plant equipment was stolen on Tuesday, November 15.

Gwent Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft.

South Wales Argus: One of the stolen items. Picture: Gwent PoliceOne of the stolen items. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

One of the stolen items. Picture: Gwent Police

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The items taken were plant equipment: Honda mini dumper and JCB Micro digger.

South Wales Argus: The storage unit was broken into overnight. Picture: Gwent PoliceThe storage unit was broken into overnight. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

The storage unit was broken into overnight. Picture: Gwent Police

"Two aluminium loading ramps were also taken.

“Any information can be passed to officers via 101, social media or anonymously via Crime Stoppers quoting reference 2200387368.”