A HAIRDRESSERS in Ebbw Vale has reopened under new management.
Paige Jones and Simonne Protheroe took over management after owner Nick Davies wanted to focus on just being the premises landlord.
Located on 6 Market Street, Ebbw Vale, Paige and Simonne have renamed the salon PS. Hair Team. It was previously called Qstudio.
Paige and Simonne at the salon's opening day. Picture: Paige Jones
Ms Jones said: “The PS stands for me and Simonne’s names.
“We have both worked with Nick since the age of 16, we thought why not take over and run the salon ourselves.
“We’re nervous and excited, our main priority is to keep the clients happy especially in the build up to Christmas and to fit everybody in.
“Hairdressing is a way of making people feel happy about themselves and it’s important to have a safe place to go.
Inside PS. Hair Team. Picture: Paige Jones
“I think people find a hair salon a safe place to be, we get quite close to our clients.
“Our clients become like a family.”
Paige and Simonne will work alongside juniors Chloe Williamson and Ella- Rae Woods who helped get the salon ready to open.
PS. Hair team opening hours:
- Tuesday: 10am-5pm
- Wednesday to Thursday: 10am-7pm
- Friday: 9.30am - 5pm
- Saturday: 8.30am -3pm
